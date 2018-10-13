The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COMPLAINTS: Documents obtained by TheJournal.ie detail complaints of anti-social behaviour and racial abuse made by staff working in homeless emergency accommodation.

2. #FREEDOM: An American pastor held for two years in Turkey is expected back in the United States today after a court freed him in a case that sparked a crisis in Ankara’s ties with Washington

3. #NO PLANS: Dublin City Council has no plans for the former Magdalene Laundry site on Sean McDermott Street after councillors voted to reject the site’s sale last month.



4. #POSTER BAN: The majority of Irish people have said that they want posters banned from being used during election campaigns.



5. #CAN-T BE DOING THAT: The dumping of hundreds of cans of Tennants lager at a scenic spot in north-west Donegal has been described as “disgraceful”.

6. #YOU’VE GOT MAIL: Three people have been arrested after a number of firearms were seized in postal packages destined for Ireland from the United States.

7. #PASSPORTS: The online passport application service will be extended to children by the end of this year, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said.

8. #DENTISTS: A leaflet distributed in the name of Minister for Education Richard Bruton unwittingly caused “frustration” for dentists because it told patients incorrect details of a free dental scheme.

9. #UGANDA: At least 41 people were killed after a river in eastern Uganda burst its banks, sending a torrent of mud and rocks barrelling into homes, disaster officials and survivors said Friday.