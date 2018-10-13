This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 13 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s your morning news fix.

By Adam Daly Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 9:03 AM
1 hour ago 3,216 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4284572
Image: Shutterstock/neil langan
Image: Shutterstock/neil langan

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COMPLAINTS: Documents obtained by TheJournal.ie detail complaints of anti-social behaviour and racial abuse made by staff working in homeless emergency accommodation.  

2. #FREEDOM: An American pastor held for two years in Turkey is expected back in the United States today after a court freed him in a case that sparked a crisis in Ankara’s ties with Washington 

3. #NO PLANS: Dublin City Council has no plans for the former Magdalene Laundry site on Sean McDermott Street after councillors voted to reject the site’s sale last month.

4. #POSTER BAN: The majority of Irish people have said that they want posters banned from being used during election campaigns.

5. #CAN-T BE DOING THAT: The dumping of hundreds of cans of Tennants lager at a scenic spot in north-west Donegal has been described as “disgraceful”.

6. #YOU’VE GOT MAIL: Three people have been arrested after a number of firearms were seized in postal packages destined for Ireland from the United States.

7. #PASSPORTS: The online passport application service will be extended to children by the end of this year, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said.

8. #DENTISTS: A leaflet distributed in the name of Minister for Education Richard Bruton unwittingly caused “frustration” for dentists because it told patients incorrect details of a free dental scheme.

9. #UGANDA: At least 41 people were killed after a river in eastern Uganda burst its banks, sending a torrent of mud and rocks barrelling into homes, disaster officials and survivors said Friday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A shambles': Ticket-holders for London's Late Late Show left disappointed
    66,795  100
    2
    		Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    62,248  4
    3
    		Princess Eugenie married a wine merchant in a windy Windsor Castle ceremony today
    57,530  40
    Fora
    1
    		'I thought starting a business was for people who went to Smurfit school - I didn't think I could do it'
    354  0
    2
    		After raising over $100m, Irish-founded home services firm Handy has been acquired
    343  0
    3
    		A cloud hangs over Patisserie Valerie's Irish cafés as the UK firm battles a financial scandal
    229  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    66,503  33
    2
    		Leinster light up the RDS and tear Wasps apart in stunning performance
    44,211  67
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    27,007  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Princess Eugenie incorporated a body positive message into her wedding dress
    6,908  1
    2
    		People should remember Steve Carrell's words the next time we lose a celebrity to addiction
    4,783  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,740  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman whose partner's body was found in canal 'collapsed when she heard about alleged affair'
    Woman whose partner's body was found in canal 'collapsed when she heard about alleged affair'
    Bank-appointed receiver launches court proceedings against 'campaigners' occupying a property on Pearse Street
    Postmistress left traces of her DNA in car during tiger raid in case she was killed, court hears
    GARDAí
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old
    Man in his 40s killed after being struck by car in Meath
    LEO VARADKAR
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    Breen invited Naughten to dinner at McCourt's house at broadband bidder's request
    FRANCES FITZGERALD
    'They demanded her head on a plate': Harris says Fitzgerald deserves an apology from opposition leaders
    'They demanded her head on a plate': Harris says Fitzgerald deserves an apology from opposition leaders
    Poll: Would you be happy to see Frances Fitzgerald return as a minister?
    'It was not a lazy dodging': Former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald vindicated by Charleton report

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie