  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 5 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This isn't a trolley crisis - It's a system in meltdown': Minister's commitments 'worthless' say doctors

The Taoiseach apologised for the current crisis today, while Minister Simon Harris called it “unacceptable”.

By Sean Murray Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 8:45 PM
11 hours ago 11,561 Views 74 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3782005
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

THE IRISH MEDICAL Organisation (IMO) has said that significant financial investment is needed in the health service and that Health Minister Simon Harris’ commitments are “worthless” without this support.

In a statement this evening, Harris said that he had discussed the overcrowding with the chief executives of all the hospital groups in the country, and that increased investment is being put into alleviating the current trolley crisis.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar apologised to patients who have experienced long delays on trolleys at a press conference.

With Ireland currently experiencing the “flu season”, many emergency departments are experiencing very high numbers of patients presenting at hospital.

The number of patients on trolleys according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) was 592 today, however, down on the record high of 677 yesterday.

Varadkar said that the numbers should continue to stabilise in the next few days.

Minister Harris admitted that the figures are “unacceptable” and said he had told hospital group CEOs to ensure all beds that can be opened are opened, the availability of diagnostics is increased, and that work continues in reducing the number of people who are in hospital.

He said he wanted to reassure the public that increased investment from government in acute bed capacity and increased access to home care was being used to deal with the extra pressure on the health services this week.

“I would appeal to everyone to listen to the public health messages of the HSE in the coming days and help our frontline staff by staying home if you’re ill,” he said.

I am committed to breaking the cycle of overcrowding in the health service.

In Budget 2018, an extra €685 million was allocated to the health budget. At the time, however, the IMO described its characterisation as the biggest health budget in State history as “spin”.

The IMO said today that Harris’s recent commitments are “worthless without a simultaneous commitment from the Taoiseach and Minister for Finance to finding financial resources”.

Its president, Dr Ann Hogan, said: “We all agree investment should be evidence based but the evidence has long been there to clearly demonstrate that there are not enough acute or nursing home beds to cope with our demographics and in particularly deal with the complex medical problems of a growing elderly population.”

She added that investment in GP-led primary care and a consultant-delivered hospital service is key.

She added: “This is not a trolley crisis – this is a system in meltdown.

No single measure will address the problem in any significant way.  We have to tackle the three core issues at the same time to make any progress. Time for analysing the problem is over what we need is an increasing and sustained funding programme.

Read: ‘Chaos is the reality of our health services’: Doctors say a trolley crisis is only ever hours away

Read: Open letter to Simon Harris: ‘Our dad provided good service to Irish State but ended up on a trolley’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (74)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Open letter to Simon Harris: 'Our dad provided good service to Irish State but ended up on a trolley'
27,336  85
Fora
1
From 1893 to 1995 – these iconic ads help tell the history of business in Ireland
17  0
The42
1
Burnley star ends Arsenal and Man City transfer talk by penning new deal
9,574  4
DailyEdge.ie
1
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong tells a Trump supporting fan to 'f**k off' and stop listening to Green Day records
2,683  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man to appear in court charged in relation with the murder of Marek Swider (40)
Man to appear in court charged in relation with the murder of Marek Swider (40)
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
'With relative garda silence on Dundalk attacks, speculation and Islamaphobia swept across Internet'
DUBLIN
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Concerns raised for 14 homeless families told to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
'We had absolutely no idea': Winning €38.9m EuroMillions ticket was sold in Malahide shop
LOUTH
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
DUNDALK
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Gardaí say no 'established link' showing Dundalk stabbing was terrorist attack
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie