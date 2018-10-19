Almost 10,000 over-75s left lying on trolleys for more than 24 hours in first eight months of year

NEW FIGURES DETAILING how many people aged 75 or over were left lying on trolleys in hospital emergency departments for longer than 24 hours have been described as a “serious indictment” into the government’s management of the health service.

According to figures released via parliamentary question to Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly, there were 9,864 of those aged 75 and over on trolleys for a day or more in the first eight months of 2018.

The situation was far worse in the winter months, with 1,955 people on trolleys in January alone.

The South/South West Hospital Group – which includes the likes of Cork University Hospital and University Hospital – consistently had the highest numbers of those over 75s on trolleys compared to the other hospital groups, according to the figures.

Donnelly said: “We must bear in mind that by 2 November last year, 9,206 over-75s had spent longer than 24 hours on a trolley.

Data for the first eight months of this year demonstrate a serious deterioration in how the HSE treats older patients when they present to emergency departments.

The health spokesperson for Fianna Fáil said that this year is already “far worse” than last year, and that signs aren’t positive heading into the winter.

“I am deeply worried and concerned for the public hospital system as we move towards winter proper,” he said.

Donnelly added that it was time for the government to begin delivering.

TheJournal.ie has asked the Department of Health for comment.