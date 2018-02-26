Úna O'Hagan signed off on her final broadcast on the Six One news last night

After 34 years on air, Una O’Hagan presented her final broadcast on tonight's Six One news pic.twitter.com/54GoeOr6f7 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 25, 2018

TRIBUTES WERE PAID to RTÉ broadcaster Úna O’Hagan, as she presented the Six One news for the final time last night.

Sports presenter Evanne Ní Chuilinn said that they “couldn’t let this moment pass without acknowledging and thanking our truly lovely colleague”, and this was followed by a video of O’Hagan throughout the years reporting and presenting on the show.

She is stepping down after 34 years at the station where she was co-anchor of the news with Bryan Dobson for many years. Her long-time co-presenter also recently stepped down from the Six One news, with Dobson moving to Morning Ireland.

After the video montage, the 55-year-old told Ní Chuilinn that she would be “having words” with her after the broadcast.

And, rather than saying goodbye, O’Hagan signed off in usual fashion: “That’s Sunday’s Six One. From all of us, a very good evening.”