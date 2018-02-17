  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland

Senator Mark Daly says ‘the lesson of Brexit’ is that you must prepare.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 4:00 PM
8 hours ago 18,640 Views 73 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3849573
The Orange Order march past City Hall in Belfast.
Image: Julien Behal/PA Images
The Orange Order march past City Hall in Belfast.
The Orange Order march past City Hall in Belfast.
Image: Julien Behal/PA Images

SENATOR MARK DALY is currently undergoing a task which, in the light of this week’s events at Stormont, may seem particularly daunting.

Daly is spearheading an effort by an Oireachtas committee to tease out what a reunited Ireland might look like in a post-Brexit world.

As part of this effort, the committee has tasked itself with understanding and comprehensively addressing the fears unionists hold of a united Ireland.

The thinking is that this engagement, and the plans that may stem from it, should be carried out before a border poll becomes a reality.

Daly argues that recent history shows just how important that is:

You must learn the lesson of Brexit, which is that you don’t have a referendum and tell everybody what the future will look like. What you do is talk about all the issues of health, education, housing, jobs and opportunities, but you also look at the issue of identity.

These efforts are already underway and Daly says he has been meeting with unionists of different backgrounds who have shown a willingness to engage on the issues.

He says that while most unionists do not aspire to a united Ireland or anything like that, there are pragmatic elements that value at least preparing for it should that be the will of people north and south of the border.

Brexit has seen also seen these discussion become more common, he adds.

“There’s a middle ground there. I was in Glencree on Tuesday at a cross-community meeting, unionist and republican and there is this kind of small ‘new unionist’ who are kind of going: ‘You know we probably would be better of staying in the EU.’ ”

Ulster

The commitment to engage with unionists to assess their “fears and concerns” was part of a detailed report published by the committee in August of last year.

It was the first report of the Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement and focused on the impact of Brexit and the prospect for a united Ireland.

Unionist fears and concerns were stressed to the committee by Dr James Wilson, a freelance lecturer who specialises in the field of unionism and loyalism.

In his submission to the committee, Wilson outlined that, aside from economic arguments, much of the opposition of northern protestants to Irish unity “has been based on fear”.

Wilson stated that these fears are “real and powerful” and broken down into three parts:

Fear of dispossession, fear of retribution, and fear of assimilation into an alien Gaelic culture that eliminates their ethno-cultural diversity as British/Ulster Scots.

The retribution element he addresses relates particularly to members of British security forces who served during the Troubles. It’s estimated that there are 300 unsolved murders involving former members of the security forces during that period.

“The belief of post-unity retribution still lingers amongst former soldiers, policemen and prison officers, even though the vast majority never went to bed plotting to kill anyone,” Wilson said during his submission.

Wilson outlined that unionists also fear a literal dispossession of the lands that came under the possession of protestants during the Plantation of Ulster and in the following centuries.

Daly agrees but points out that there is no single branch of unionism. Among unionists there are working class people, farmers and business people, all of whom may have different priorities.

Asked whether he feels unionists would accept a united Ireland if that was the decision north and south, Daly points to a 2010 survey which found that 82% would accept such a scenario.

The remaining 18% he describes as “fight or flight”, with some unionists choosing to leave Ulster and others perhaps resisting the transition.

In order to help prepare for that, the committee has also heard the expertise of Michael R. Ortiz, who was senior policy advisory in the Obama White House, about how best to guard against the rise of unionist radicalism following a united Ireland.

Daly argues that the best way to do so is to provide opportunities for disadvantaged loyalists, whom he says are already being left behind by their representatives.

“It’s about giving jobs and opportunities, education and hope and making sure that there’s a society where they have a future,” Daly says.

“And at this moment in time, regardless of the referendum, the most disadvantaged communities in Northern Ireland are the ones being left down by the DUP. The loyalist communities are being ignored and know they’re being ignored.”

Read: ‘Those gaps were closed’: Coveney surprised over collapse of power-sharing talks in the North >

Read: Explainer: What is the Irish Language Act and why is it causing political deadlock in Northern Ireland? >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (73)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days
50,859  9
2
'A lot of money to the ordinary Joe soap': Millions overpaid and hundreds of data breaches at civil service HR system
40,792  64
3
This is what a cell in Mountjoy Prison looks like
37,649  47
Fora
1
'It will be world class': Omniplex has bought the long-vacant Longford shopping centre
769  0
2
Lufthansa's Clare unit claimed it would suffer 'irreparable damage' if workers went on strike
449  0
3
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from an overheating capital
206  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tipperary v Wexford, Limerick v Dublin - Saturday hurling match tracker
49,350  10
2
Dundalk man McElroy excels with Saracens after U20s World Cup dream was shattered
26,800  28
3
'Liam was extraordinary - one of the greatest talents that played for us in the last 20 years'
24,838  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
A size 24 fashion blogger is the new face of Nike
6,503  13
2
Alicia Vikander didn't bring her Oscar home with her because it was too heavy for her hand luggage
6,001  0
3
Michael (from the best episode of Room To Improve) stole Dermot Bannon's thunder on the Late Late
5,813  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days
Gardaí seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
Four men arrested after man is stabbed in Portarlington
CORK
Irish Rail customers to get refunds after being delayed by almost five hours
Irish Rail customers to get refunds after being delayed by almost five hours
Hunt for details on child burials at Bessboro mother and baby home
Clare and Cork show their hand ahead of Sunday's Cusack Park showdown
PSNI
Police appeal for witnesses over death of boy (5) in river
Police appeal for witnesses over death of boy (5) in river
Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast
Man murdered in west Belfast was shot in living room in front of partner and child

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie