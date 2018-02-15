'Those gaps were closed': Coveney surprised over collapse of power-sharing talks in the North

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has said that everyone was “taken by surprise” by the collapse of power-sharing talks in Northern Ireland yesterday.

DUP leader Arlene Foster yesterday said that talks between her party and Sinn Féin had failed on the issue of the Irish language.

Foster said that her party cannot agree to a standalone Irish Language Act, as is sought by Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill – for her part – said that an “accommodation” had been reached by both parties but that the DUP had failed to close the deal.

Up until Foster’s announcement there had been hope in the North – as well as among the UK and Irish governments – that a deal was imminent.

Both parties have been deadlocked now for over 13 months when the Executive collapsed – leaving Northern Ireland without a functioning Assembly.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that he was surprised by the collapse in talks.

“I’ve been involved in facilitating between the DUP and Sinn Féin now for eight months,” Coveney said.

He said there had been many issues and that both sides had been “attempting to resolve” some of those issues.

“There was a basis of understanding between the two parties at the end of last week on how to do that,” said Coveney.

He said that while no formal agreement had been reached, both sides had strongly indicated that a final wording of a deal was imminent.

He said “the gaps were closed” between both sides and that he did no understand why Foster’s statement was so definitive yesterday.

The collapse in talks once again opens up the possibility of direct rule from Westminster, as the parties seem unable to reach any compromise.

Direct rule

In her statement yesterday, Foster said that it was necessary for the UK government to set a Budget for Northern Ireland and to start making policy decisions.

“It is now incumbent upon Her Majesty’s Government to set a budget and start making policy decisions about our school, hospitals and infrastructure,” Foster said.

“I had dearly hoped that we could have restored an Executive and local Ministers could have taken those decisions.

This is not possible at this time.

The statement makes it clear that the DUP are looking for direct rule over the North from Westminster, at least for the time being.

Complicating things further is the fact that the UK government is currently propped up by the DUP in a confidence and supply arrangement.

Coveney said that nobody wanted a return to direct rule and that all sides needed to work hard to ensure that did not happen.

So, what happens next?

Sinn Féin leadership is due to meet in Belfast this morning to discuss the collapse in talks.

After this, they are expected to outline what their next move will be.

Speaking today on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy said that the parties had “reached an accommodation” before the DUP collapsed the talks.

“We had reached that accommodation,” he said.

“And the leadership failed to close out on that deal and without any warning collapsed the process yesterday.

When questioned over whether Sinn Féin would release the written wording of this “accommodation”, he said that there still remained some possibility of a deal being reached.

“While there remains a possibility of doing that I think putting into the public domain of all of this would not be helpful,” he said.

But he said that Sinn Féin would reconsider this “if all else breaks down”.

Both the Irish and UK governments expressed their disappointment yesterday at the collapse of the talks.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley said that she would need to consider ”practical steps” in light of the breakdown in talks.

It seems that action on a Budget may now be inevitable as efforts will surely continue to get both sides to the table.