  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Those gaps were closed': Coveney surprised over collapse of power-sharing talks in the North

DUP leader Arlene Foster yesterday said that talks between her party and Sinn Féin had failed on the issue of the Irish language.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 8:02 AM
2 hours ago 8,459 Views 67 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3852782
Arlene Foster.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images
Arlene Foster.
Arlene Foster.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has said that everyone was “taken by surprise” by the collapse of power-sharing talks in Northern Ireland yesterday.

DUP leader Arlene Foster yesterday said that talks between her party and Sinn Féin had failed on the issue of the Irish language.

Foster said that her party cannot agree to a standalone Irish Language Act, as is sought by Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill – for her part – said that an “accommodation” had been reached by both parties but that the DUP had failed to close the deal.

Up until Foster’s announcement there had been hope in the North – as well as among the UK and Irish governments – that a deal was imminent.

Both parties have been deadlocked now for over 13 months when the Executive collapsed – leaving Northern Ireland without a functioning Assembly.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that he was surprised by the collapse in talks.

“I’ve been involved in facilitating between the DUP and Sinn Féin now for eight months,” Coveney said.

He said there had been many issues and that both sides had been “attempting to resolve” some of those issues.

“There was a basis of understanding between the two parties at the end of last week on how to do that,” said Coveney.

He said that while no formal agreement had been reached, both sides had strongly indicated that a final wording of a deal was imminent.

He said “the gaps were closed” between both sides and that he did no understand why Foster’s statement was so definitive yesterday.

The collapse in talks once again opens up the possibility of direct rule from Westminster, as the parties seem unable to reach any compromise.

Direct rule

In her statement yesterday, Foster said that it was necessary for the UK government to set a Budget for Northern Ireland and to start making policy decisions.

“It is now incumbent upon Her Majesty’s Government to set a budget and start making policy decisions about our school, hospitals and infrastructure,” Foster said.

“I had dearly hoped that we could have restored an Executive and local Ministers could have taken those decisions.

This is not possible at this time.

The statement makes it clear that the DUP are looking for direct rule over the North from Westminster, at least for the time being.

Complicating things further is the fact that the UK government is currently propped up by the DUP in a confidence and supply arrangement.

Coveney said that nobody wanted a return to direct rule and that all sides needed to work hard to ensure that did not happen.

So, what happens next?

Sinn Féin leadership is due to meet in Belfast this morning to discuss the collapse in talks.

After this, they are expected to outline what their next move will be.

Speaking today on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy said that the parties had “reached an accommodation” before the DUP collapsed the talks.

“We had reached that accommodation,” he said.

“And the leadership failed to close out on that deal and without any warning collapsed the process yesterday.

When questioned over whether Sinn Féin would release the written wording of this “accommodation”, he said that there still remained some possibility of a deal being reached.

“While there remains a possibility of doing that I think putting into the public domain of all of this would not be helpful,” he said.

But he said that Sinn Féin would reconsider this “if all else breaks down”.

Both the Irish and UK governments expressed their disappointment yesterday at the collapse of the talks.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley said that she would need to consider ”practical steps” in light of the breakdown in talks.

It seems that action on a Budget may now be inevitable as efforts will surely continue to get both sides to the table.

Read: The DUP party has collapsed power-sharing talks in Northern Ireland, Sinn Féin says

Explainer: What is the Irish Language Act and why is it causing political deadlock in Northern Ireland?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (67)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Former student (19) arrested after 17 killed in Florida school shooting
100,783  179
2
Have you seen Joanne Lee? She was last seen in Dublin yesterday
88,899  37
3
Remains of French nine-year-old who disappeared at wedding in August found
84,606  32
Fora
1
Irish house prices have soared again and people's wages can't keep up
2,016  0
2
Fallon & Byrne is opening a fancy new food hall in Dundrum Town Centre
687  0
3
Two brothers building apartments on Bray's seafront have shared a multimillion-euro payday
674  0
The42
1
Major League Rugby announces New York team for 2019 with O'Sullivan and Horgan as advisors
36,910  27
2
'I’m just taking the year out, chilling and concentrating on training'
32,368  16
3
As it happened: Porto v Liverpool, Champions League, round of 16 first leg
28,425  39
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jess and Dom from Love Island got married in swimsuits on Good Morning Britain
9,888  2
2
Who should Monica have ended up with in Friends?
7,834  5
3
Eddie Redmayne says sharing a house with Jamie Dornan was like living with a puppy
7,117  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
Man dies following 'serious accident' at Heathrow airport
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
NORTHERN IRELAND
'Those gaps were closed': Coveney surprised over collapse of power-sharing talks in the North
'Those gaps were closed': Coveney surprised over collapse of power-sharing talks in the North
Explainer: What is the Irish Language Act and why is it causing political deadlock in Northern Ireland?
DUP will not sign off on stand-alone Irish Language Act, Arlene Foster says
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
GARDAí
Hundreds of gardaÃ­ turn out to form guard of honour at Superintendent Colm Fox's funeral
Hundreds of gardaí turn out to form guard of honour at Superintendent Colm Fox's funeral
Three-year-old girl who was injured in Dublin home over the weekend dies
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie