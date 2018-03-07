23,000 homes and businesses still without water

Water supply map Source: IrishWater.ie

23,000 HOUSEHOLDS AND businesses are without water today, while restrictions remain in place for several other areas.

Just over 23,000 premises are without water and an additional 39,000 have restricted supply due to low levels in reservoirs. These numbers are subject to change as more bursts and repairs occur, Irish Water said.

The number of premises without water include:

12,250 in Tipperary

4,000 in Galway

4,000 in Wexford

2,800 in Leitrim

Those on a restricted supply include:

14,000 in Leitrim

12,500 in Meath

7,800 in Galway

2,500 in Mayo

2,200 in Cork

300 in Leixlip

150 in Kerry

Just over 14,000 people are on storm-related boil water notices. Of those affected, 1,900 are in Aughrim in Co Wicklow, over 11,000 are in Enniscorthy in Co Wexford and the remainder are on small schemes in Waterford.

Due to hydrocarbon contamination of the source supplying the Fethard Public Water Supply, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council, in consultation with the HSE, have issued a â€˜do not drinkâ€™ notice for customers supplied by this scheme, affecting 12,000 people. This number is included in the â€˜without waterâ€™ category.

â€˜It will take timeâ€™Â

Speaking to TheJournal.ie this morning, a spokesperson for Irish Water said: â€œWork will continue today to reassess the situation. The overnight water restriction ended at 6am this morning and supply will be returning to customers.

It will take time for the network to recharge and for water pressure to build up for water to reach properties on higher ground or storage in attics in large buildings with many floors.

Nighttime restrictions are expected to continue in some areas, including Dublin, for days or weeks. You can check the water supply in your area here.

Updated figures on the number of premises affected are expected later today.Â The latest information can be read on Irish Waterâ€™s website or by calling its 24-hour helpline on 1850 278 278.