Drivers warned to slow down as blanket of snow and ice covers the country

Ratoath, Co Meath. Source: Taunya Grogan

DRIVERS AND COMMUTERS have been warned to take caution travelling to work or school this morning due to treacherous road conditions.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning was issued for the whole country until 3am last night, covering many areas in a blanket of snow. Drivers have been reminded to slow down and that stopping distances are ten times longer in snow and ice.

Thousands of homes across Co Galway are also reported to be without power overnight, according to Galway Bay FM.

Bus Éireann has said that its 187 Route from Virginia Ballyjamesduff will not serve Oldcastle due to bad road conditions caused by snowy conditions.

A flood warning has also been issued for certain coastal counties, and the promenade in Salthill has been closed as a precaution against flooding, according to AA Roadwatch.

A car drives through a flooded car park in Salthill, Galway. Source: Brian Lawless

Forecast

Although Met Éireann has said there will be sunny spells this morning, there may be some sleet in in the north and east.

Later this afternoon “heavy and persistent rain” will push into Atlantic coastal counties. The rain will spread further inland during the evening and possibly turn to sleet or snow over Ulster and north Leinster.

Tonight will become “very windy” as heavy rain spreads east. But in the north, rain will turn to sleet and snow leading to significant amounts of snow on roads.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place from 6pm today until 2am tomorrow for Munster Leinster, and Galway.

Icy roads

In Co Wicklow, Gardaí have said that Sally Gap Road and Old Military Road are closed at the Sally Gap due to snow.

Icy conditions are being reported around Portlaoise, Co Laois; Nenagh, Co Tipperary; and Stepaside Lane in Stepaside is closed due to icy conditions.

Louth County Council said that snow ploughs would be issued on certain routes and to make way for gritting vehicles. It also advised people to drive only if your journey is necessary.

Coastal counties

The counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick have been warned to take care of “high or very high” seas, which are going to affect the Atlantic Seaboard over the next few days, leading to an increased risk of coastal flooding.