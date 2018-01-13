How many healthy life years can a person born in Ireland be expected to have? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

35: The number of years Gerry Adams has been leader of Sinn Féin. He advertised his replacement on his personal blog.

60: The speed in km/h that drivers on the M7 between Junction 9 & Junction 10 are being asked to drive at while road works are ongoing, until 2020.

36%: The percentage of women who have a pension, compared with 55% of men, according to a survey from Standard Life.

1: Cardboard Gangsters was the number one grossing Irish made movie from last year.

13%: The percentage of Irish teenagers who have sent a nude or semi-nude video of themselves, according to a new survey.

67.3: The number of “healthy life years” a person born in Ireland can be expected to live, according to a Wellbeing of the Nation report.

29,000: The number of hardcover copies of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury that were sold in its first week of publication in the US.

9: The number of centimetres a Japanese astronaut said he had grown in space, before he retracted the claim after remeasuring himself.

10: Here are the 10 albums battling it out for album of the year for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize.

13,000: The number of tourists who were trapped in a Swiss ski resort after heavy snowfall this week.