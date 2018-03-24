  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday 24 March, 2018
What's the average rent now in Dublin? It's the week in numbers

Plus: In how many scenes is smoking depicted in Netflix’s Stranger Things?

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,204 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3916188
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

EVERY WEEK,Â TheJournal.ieÂ offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

110:Â The number of votes case in the DÃ¡il in favour of passing theÂ 36th Amendment of the Constitution Bill 2018 onto committee stage.

101:Â The number of schoolgirls that were released in Nigeria by Islamist militants Boko Haram this week.

182:Â The number of scenes where smoking is depicted in Netflix Tv show Stranger Things, prompting the broadcaster to be criticised.

â‚¬1.737 billion:Â The amount of money Irish homeowners have spent in totalÂ through the Home Renovation Incentive (HRI) scheme since it was launched in 2013.

â‚¬1,054:Â The average cost of renting for new tenancies in the last three months of 2017, according to the RTB Rent Index.

$1.3 trillion:Â The value of the federal spending bill which was passed by the US Senate this week.

$60 billion:Â The amount up to in tariffs put on Chinese imports to the US by president Donald Trump.

15:Â The number of years ago a mummified skeleton with an alien-like head was discovered in Chile. Researchers said this week they had solved the mystery of the skeleton.

6:Â The number of years Na Fianna â€“ a Dublin GAA club â€“ could lose its main pitch for under new plans for the Metrolink.

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

