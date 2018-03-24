What's the average rent now in Dublin? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK,Â TheJournal.ieÂ offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

110:Â The number of votes case in the DÃ¡il in favour of passing theÂ 36th Amendment of the Constitution Bill 2018 onto committee stage.

101:Â The number of schoolgirls that were released in Nigeria by Islamist militants Boko Haram this week.

182:Â The number of scenes where smoking is depicted in Netflix Tv show Stranger Things, prompting the broadcaster to be criticised.

â‚¬1.737 billion:Â The amount of money Irish homeowners have spent in totalÂ through the Home Renovation Incentive (HRI) scheme since it was launched in 2013.

â‚¬1,054:Â The average cost of renting for new tenancies in the last three months of 2017, according to the RTB Rent Index.

$1.3 trillion:Â The value of the federal spending bill which was passed by the US Senate this week.

$60 billion:Â The amount up to in tariffs put on Chinese imports to the US by president Donald Trump.

15:Â The number of years ago a mummified skeleton with an alien-like head was discovered in Chile. Researchers said this week they had solved the mystery of the skeleton.

6:Â The number of years Na Fianna â€“ a Dublin GAA club â€“ could lose its main pitch for under new plans for the Metrolink.