What's the average rent now in Dublin? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

110: The number of votes case in the Dáil in favour of passing the 36th Amendment of the Constitution Bill 2018 onto committee stage.

101: The number of schoolgirls that were released in Nigeria by Islamist militants Boko Haram this week.

182: The number of scenes where smoking is depicted in Netflix Tv show Stranger Things, prompting the broadcaster to be criticised.

€1.737 billion: The amount of money Irish homeowners have spent in total through the Home Renovation Incentive (HRI) scheme since it was launched in 2013.

€1,054: The average cost of renting for new tenancies in the last three months of 2017, according to the RTB Rent Index.

$1.3 trillion: The value of the federal spending bill which was passed by the US Senate this week.

$60 billion: The amount up to in tariffs put on Chinese imports to the US by president Donald Trump.

15: The number of years ago a mummified skeleton with an alien-like head was discovered in Chile. Researchers said this week they had solved the mystery of the skeleton.

6: The number of years Na Fianna – a Dublin GAA club – could lose its main pitch for under new plans for the Metrolink.