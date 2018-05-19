  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Families of those who died in road accidents 'upset' at placing of white crosses in Donegal

A Donegal Pro-Life campaigner told TheJournal.ie that “this is our version of posters”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 19 May 2018, 4:11 PM
50 minutes ago 4,392 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4022801

Crosses Source: Barry Whyte

SOME OF THE white crosses erected along a stretch of road in Letterkenny by a Pro-Life group have been removed overnight.

The group has claimed that there are 17,000 crosses along a 25km stretch of road between Letterkenny and the Bridgend roundabout, which aims to represent the number of abortions they predict there would be if the Eighth Amendment were repealed in Friday’s referendum.

Pro-Life campaigner Christopher, who wished to be named by his first name only, told TheJournal.ie that their posters had been removed repeatedly so “this is our version of posters”.

It’s understood that Donegal County Council had removed some of the crosses on the roundabout yesterday afternoon because of road safety issues. Christopher rejected the suggestion that the crosses posed any danger, saying they were too small to be a safety concern.

There had been reports of some people “jumping out of cars” to remove the white crosses yesterday. This morning, Christopher said that most of them had been removed.

He claimed that this was “utter censorship” and that the people who did it would be “terrified of the backlash they would get had they attempted it in broad daylight”.

IMG_0258 Some of the removed crosses, which had been bagged every 20 metres.

Before the crosses were removed overnight, pro-choice campaigner Taryn de Vere had written ‘Savita’ on a cross, as well as other high-profile names associated with the ‘Yes’ side.

After posting an image to social media, she said other women who said they were affected by the Eighth Amendment got in touch and asked that their names be included as well.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Donegal Together for Yes campaigner Sinéad Stewart said that discussions on the referendum in the area had generally been very respectful – but that some campaigners on the No side were giving the county a bad name.

Some locals who had lost family members in road accidents had been upset by the placing of crosses along a particular stretch of road, she said.

We’re renowned worldwide as being a welcoming place, and it’s doing no favours to Donegal. It’s upset a lot of people on the No side and the Yes side.

Responding to this, Christopher said that Donegal has had “an awful lot of car crashes”, and that there was a “culture of young men driving cars very fast and recklessly in the middle of the night”.

“We all want to reduce the number of victim on the roads, but this is a far more important issue right now. I’ll happily join any campaign for Donegal road safety, but right now the critical issue is that there could be 17,000 abortions in Ireland every year. That is really scary.”

Roads are claiming a lot of lives but it’s absolutely nothing compared to abortion. That’s the reason the crosses are small, to show that they represent children.

Advocates for a ‘Yes’ vote in the upcoming referendum have argued that women are already travelling abroad for abortions, and that research shows the rate of abortion doesn’t increase after it’s legalised.

sign

Christopher accused Together for Yes of hijacking the white crosses, using them to highlight the “minimal number of women who they claim have been affected by the Eighth”.

“Our biggest concern in this is censorship, and I don’t mean censorship by Together for Yes. The media are censoring us; the TV don’t let us on; the radio are giving us a very difficult time; Google and Facebook has shut advertising down.

It’s very worrying and you’d have to ask what’s Ireland going to look like in 20 years time.

Related Reads

29.04.18 Savita Halappanavar: Her tragic death and how she became part of Ireland's abortion debate
01.04.18 From 1983 to 2018: A history of the Eighth Amendment
30.03.18 How to get ready to vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum

On Thursday, a 100-metre tall ‘NO’ was put up on the side of Ben Bulben – yesterday morning it had been removed.

The referendum is less than a week away, with both sides looking to win over the remaining undecideds (according to an Irish Times poll, that amounts to 17% of voters).

Today Catholic Primate Archbishop Eamon Martin said that both women’s and babies’ lives “are precious, to be loved, valued and protected” and that what was proposed in the wake of the referendum was “a very liberal abortion regime”.

“To be against abortion is not simply ‘a Catholic thing’… To take away an innocent human life can never be simply a matter of personal choice,” he said.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that people who believe women would pretend to have a mental health problem to get an abortion “have a very low opinion of women”.

He said that “the case that we’re making is that the Eighth Amendment has failed” and that “we thought that it would save lives, that it would stop abortion – but it hasn’t… we should accept that and regulate it”.

Donegal County Council has been contacted for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'A heinous attack': 10 people killed in Texas high school shooting
82,337  138
2
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married
74,185  115
3
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
60,072  0
Fora
1
'The beginnings of the business go back to the day my husband bought a laser machine'
436  0
2
This World Economic Forum exec has a warning for Ireland ahead of the next industrial revolution
151  0
3
The Irish union in talks with Ryanair wants the airline hit with 'bogus self-employment' laws
147  0
The42
1
'We used a little trickery' - '98 World Cup fixed to ensure France-Brazil final, admits Platini
43,718  41
2
LIVE: Leinster v Munster, Pro14 semi-final
41,273  53
3
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
36,087  34
DailyEdge
1
Amal Clooney, Oprah, Idris Elba, The Beckhams and all of the other celebs at the Royal Wedding (so far)
40,164  44
2
Ed Sheeran has asked for his song 'Small Bump' not to be used by pro-life groups
7,295  0
3
12 iconic Royal Wedding dresses throughout history
6,973  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost â¬30,000 seized by gardaÃ­ as proceeds of crime
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
COURTS
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
GARDAí
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man arrested after cannabis and €12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Pictures: Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
DUBLIN
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Squatters given four weeks to leave house owned by people who live in Australia
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie