Woman injured after being hit by a taxi in Rathmines

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman was hit by a taxi in Dublin.

The woman was injured after being hit on Leinster Road in Rathmines around 1am this morning.

It is believed she was hit by a taxi shortly before 1am.

The woman was taken by ambulance to St James Hospital, where she remains this morning. The crash site will be examined by a local crime scene unit later this morning. Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station 01-6666700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.