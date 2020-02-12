Man arrested after gardaí seize €252k worth of cocaine in raid on Kildare house

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 30s following a €252k cocaine seizure in Kildare.

Last week, officers raided a house in the Kildangan area where they discovered the drugs as well as a cocaine press, scales and bagging and packing machines.

Officers attached to the Kildare detective unit had carried out a search of a house after obtaining a warrant from Naas District Court. At that time no arrests had been made.

However, this afternoon, gardaí confirmed they had detained a man in his 30s.

A spokesman said: “As part of the investigation into the discovery of €252,000 worth of cocaine from a house in Kildangan, Co Kildare, a male in his 30s has been arrested. He is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996.”