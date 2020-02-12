This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Man arrested after gardaí seize €252k worth of cocaine in raid on Kildare house

Gardaí also seized a cocaine press, scales, bagging and packing machines.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 5:00 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 30s following a €252k cocaine seizure in Kildare.

Last week, officers raided a house in the Kildangan area where they discovered the drugs as well as a cocaine press, scales and bagging and packing machines.

Officers attached to the Kildare detective unit had carried out a search of a house after obtaining a warrant from Naas District Court. At that time no arrests had been made. 

However, this afternoon, gardaí confirmed they had detained a man in his 30s. 

A spokesman said: “As part of the investigation into the discovery of €252,000 worth of cocaine from a house in Kildangan, Co Kildare, a male in his 30s has been arrested. He is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996.”

