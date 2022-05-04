€10.5 million allocated to BAI for climate action, live music and Irish language broadcasting

Ministers Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin with BAI CEO Celene Craig to announce the new funding today.

Ministers Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin with BAI CEO Celene Craig to announce the new funding today.

AN ADDITIONAL €10.5 million has been allocated to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s (BAI) Sound and Vision scheme to support climate action, live music and Irish language broadcasting on television and radio.

The funding was announced today by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin.

€5 million will fund broadcasting projects which will raise awareness of climate change, promote climate action and support behavioural change. Half of the funding will be provided by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

The Government committed to supporting the development of media content which raises awareness of climate change as part of the Climate Action Plan 2021.

Launching the fund today, Minister Martin said the climate change funding “recognises the critical role that content creators and broadcasters play in informing the public about the reality of the climate crisis and the actions that we must undertake to address it.”

Advertisement

“As Deputy Leader of the Green Party, climate action has always been a top priority for me, and I am proud to deliver on this Climate Action Plan commitment,” she said.

It is essential that we inform people of the threats posed by climate change and bring people on board with measures to tackle it. This Sound and Vision programming will show people what is happening to our climate and how to stop it.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said we will all need to change how we work, heat our homes, travel, consume goods and services and manage our waste in order to achieve our climate ambitions.

“By improving climate literacy, we will enable people to make changes in their daily lives and engage with climate action at a local and national level,” he said.

“Through the expertise of the BAI, and the vision of Ireland’s programme makers, we can ensure a range of innovative and creative programming to bring climate awareness, literacy, and empowerment into homes across the country.”

Martin has also asked the BAI to ring-fence €2 million for live music broadcasting projects, and a further €2 million for Irish language broadcasting content.

“Music is very important to me personally and to the Irish people, and it is essential that we give musicians every opportunity to perform for an audience. Notwithstanding the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the continued support of Government to this sector is vital as it journeys through these difficult times,” she said.

“I am delighted to be able to allocate a further €2 million to create high quality Irish language programming through the Sound and Vision scheme, and I look forward to watching and listening to the content this extra funding will deliver.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The additional funding provided by the Minister also enabled the BAI to allocate an extra €1.5 million to projects under Round 42 of Sound and Vision.

The Sound and Vision scheme is financed from the Broadcast Fund, which comprises 7% of the annual net receipts from television license fees.

The scope of the funding initiative for the Climate Action and Climate Change round is being finalised by BAI in collaboration with officials from both Departments.

Full details, including how to apply for the funding announced today will be available on the BAI website later this month.