14 people arrested and drugs worth €42k seized as gardaí search Ballymun houses

14 PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and drugs worth an estimated €42,000 have been seized after gardaí searched 14 houses in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the ‘H’ District Drugs Unit, assisted by members from the Division, carried out a search operation in Ballymun between Monday and today.

A total of 14 houses were searched under warrant and 14 males, whose ages range between 16 and 30, were arrested.

During the course of the three-day operation targeting street dealers in Ballymun, cannabis herb and cocaine with an estimated street value of €42,000 (subject to analysis) and over €14,000 in cash were seized.

Two cars and a scrambler motorcycle were also seized.

The 14 arrested males were all detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

12 of those arrested have been charged and are before the courts.

Two were released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a follow-up search, two firearms and a quantity of ammunition were also seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed as people have been charged.