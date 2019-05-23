This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

14 people arrested and drugs worth €42k seized as gardaí search Ballymun houses

Two cars and a scrambler motorcycle were also seized.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 23 May 2019, 10:20 PM
33 minutes ago 2,220 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4649571

14 PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and drugs worth an estimated €42,000 have been seized after gardaí searched 14 houses in Dublin. 

Gardaí attached to the ‘H’ District Drugs Unit, assisted by members from the Division, carried out a search operation in Ballymun between Monday and today.

A total of 14 houses were searched under warrant and 14 males, whose ages range between 16 and 30, were arrested. 

During the course of the three-day operation targeting street dealers in Ballymun, cannabis herb and cocaine with an estimated street value of €42,000 (subject to analysis) and over €14,000 in cash were seized. 

Two cars and a scrambler motorcycle were also seized. 

The 14 arrested males were all detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

12 of those arrested have been charged and are before the courts. 

Two were released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

In a follow-up search, two firearms and a quantity of ammunition were also seized. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Comments are closed as people have been charged. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie