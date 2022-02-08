At least 14 people dead and 35 injured as mudslide sweeps through Colombian town

Neighbours join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors in Pereira

AT LEAST 14 people have died and 35 have been injured following a mudslide in Colombia, according to authorities.

Heavy rains triggered a mudslide that swept into a residential area in the western town of Risaralda, in the municipality of Pereira, this morning.

Officials said one person was reported missing after the deadly slide.

Pereira Mayor Carlos Maya, who confirmed the death toll, warned that the risk of landslide continued in the area.

He urged people to leave to avoid further casualties.

Many of the houses in the neighbourhood hit are of wooden construction, and more than 60 homes were evacuated as teams assessed the damage and risks.

Colombian President Ivan Duque sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.