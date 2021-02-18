18 people arrested as part of a joint operation between Gardaí and PSNI

18 PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of a joint taskforce operation between the Gardaí and the PSNI in border counties yesterday.

The operation aimed to tackle criminality in rural areas, and the action spanned the entire border, with a focus on cross border burglaries and organised crime gangs using the border.

One man, in his 40s, was arrested following the seizure of suspected heroin, amphetamines and cannabis in Clones, Co Monaghan.

A total of six arrests were made by the Gardaí, with five made for people driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Three detections were made for drugs possession, following a number of drug searches. Three vehicles were also seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

An additional 12 arrests were made by the PSNI, alongside eight drug seizures and three seized vehicles.

The operation saw the collaboration with multiple Garda branches, with road policing units from Louth, Cavan/Monaghan, Sligo/Leitrim, and Donegal divisions, alongside the Garda Air Support Unit and North Western Regional Armed Support Unit.

“An Garda Síochána is acutely aware that rural crime has the potential to cause serious harm to local communities and with our colleagues in the PSNI we are committed to working together to ensure we keep everyone safe on both sides of the border,” said Detective Superintendent John O’Flaherty.

Last evening’s operation forms part of our continued efforts to disrupt the movements and activities of Organised Crime Gangs and works to reduce and prevent criminal activity in border areas.

According to the Gardaí, the operation involved the use of high-visibility patrols and coordinated activity with the PSNI to detect crime in border areas.

A formal mandate for cross border cooperation wit the PSNI was first established in 2015 with the Fresh Start Agreement, and is led by senior officers from the Gardaí and PSNI alongside other partner agencies.