Saturday 1 February, 2020
Teenager dies and woman hospitalised in UK after taking 'red bull' MDMA pills

A number of others were admitted to hospital after suffering adverse effects, Warwickshire Police said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 3:40 PM
24 minutes ago 3,337 Views 14 Comments
Image: Warwickshire Police
Image: Warwickshire Police

A 19-YEAR-OLD has died and a woman is seriously ill in hospital, after they are believed to have taken MDMA in Leamington in the early hours of this morning.

Warwickshire Police were notified at around 5am that a teenager had become seriously ill in The Assembly on Spencer Street.

He later died in hospital and his next of kin has been informed.

A 22-year-old woman is also in hospital in a serious condition, and a number of others were also admitted after suffering adverse effects.

It’s believed the group were at a drum and bass student event at the venue, but may not have purchased the drugs there.

Detective Superintendent Pete Hill from Warwickshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the teenager, and specialist officers are currently supporting them.

At this time we believe the tablet taken is a red hexagon pill named ‘red bull’, which is believed to be MDMA, and we are concerned there may be others who have also taken this.

“Whilst the cause of death has not been confirmed and we are keeping an open mind as to whether the substance caused a bad reaction or an overdose, we would advise anyone who has also taken it to seek medical advice.

“We would also ask anyone who purchased any pills but have not yet taken them to please safely dispose of them.”

For those living in the UK, Hill advised: “If others were at the same event last night and are aware their friends took this drug, please check in on them to ensure they are ok. If anyone requires urgent health advice, please contact your GP or call 111. In an emergency, please visit A&E or call 999.”

