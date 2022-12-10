Quiz: How well do you know the year 1922?

HAS IT REALLY been 100 years?

1922 was, of course, a year of great significance in the course of Irish history. Marked by the onset of the Civil War and marred by several high profile assassinations and political violence, the first year of Irish independence produced enough factoids for a 100-question quiz on each month.

Advertisement

Our quiz features several questions on Irish history but also looks beyond to take stock of what the rest of the world was up to at the beginning of the roaring ’20s.

As the latest ’22 draws to a close, how much do you know about the previous one?

Which of these inventions was introduced to the White House for the first time in 1922? Electric refrigerator Radio

Electrical telegraph Film recorder Which of these medications was first used to treat a patient? Penicillin BCG Vaccine

Insulin Paracetamol Which of these people was NOT born in 1922? Judy Garland Jack Kerouac

Betty White Marlon Brando In September, who became the first President of the Executive Council of the Irish Free State? Eamon De Valera Michael Collins

Tim Healy WT Cosgrave Which of these major literary works was first published in its entirety? The Great Gatsby Ulysses

Winnie The Pooh The Sound and the Fury Which of these people was not a head of government at the beginning of 1922? Warren Harding David Lloyd George

Benito Mussolini Vladimir Lenin Which of these Irish historical figures survived beyond 1922? Harry Boland Cathal Brugha

Arthur Griffith Kevin O'Higgins The 2017 film '1922' is based on a novella of the same name by which author? Gillian Flynn Stephen King

Hilary Mantel Terry Pratchett Pope Pius XI became pope in 1922. What year did he remain pope until? 1939 1941

1944 1945 The 1922 Battle of Dublin began with an assault by Provisional Government forces on which building? GPO Customs House

Dublin Castle Four Courts Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Historian Share your result: Share You scored out of ! 1920s enthusiast Share your result: Share You scored out of ! More of a 1930s kind of guy Share your result: Share