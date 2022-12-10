Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 0°C Saturday 10 December 2022
Quiz: How well do you know the year 1922?

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 1922.

23 minutes ago 2,134 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HAS IT REALLY been 100 years?

1922 was, of course, a year of great significance in the course of Irish history. Marked by the onset of the Civil War and marred by several high profile assassinations and political violence, the first year of Irish independence produced enough factoids for a 100-question quiz on each month. 

Our quiz features several questions on Irish history but also looks beyond to take stock of what the rest of the world was up to at the beginning of the roaring ’20s. 

As the latest ’22 draws to a close, how much do you know about the previous one?

Which of these inventions was introduced to the White House for the first time in 1922?
Electric refrigerator
Radio

Electrical telegraph
Film recorder
Which of these medications was first used to treat a patient?
Penicillin
BCG Vaccine

Insulin
Paracetamol
Which of these people was NOT born in 1922?
Judy Garland
Jack Kerouac

Betty White
Marlon Brando
In September, who became the first President of the Executive Council of the Irish Free State?
Eamon De Valera
Michael Collins

Tim Healy
WT Cosgrave
Which of these major literary works was first published in its entirety?
The Great Gatsby
Ulysses

Winnie The Pooh
The Sound and the Fury
Which of these people was not a head of government at the beginning of 1922?
Warren Harding
David Lloyd George

Benito Mussolini
Vladimir Lenin
Which of these Irish historical figures survived beyond 1922?
Harry Boland
Cathal Brugha

Arthur Griffith
Kevin O'Higgins
The 2017 film '1922' is based on a novella of the same name by which author?
Gillian Flynn
Stephen King

Hilary Mantel
Terry Pratchett
Pope Pius XI became pope in 1922. What year did he remain pope until?
1939
1941

1944
1945
The 1922 Battle of Dublin began with an assault by Provisional Government forces on which building?
GPO
Customs House

Dublin Castle
Four Courts
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Historian
Share your result:
You scored out of !
1920s enthusiast
Share your result:
You scored out of !
More of a 1930s kind of guy
Share your result:

