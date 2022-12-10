Quiz: How well do you know the year 1922?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
HAS IT REALLY been 100 years?
1922 was, of course, a year of great significance in the course of Irish history. Marked by the onset of the Civil War and marred by several high profile assassinations and political violence, the first year of Irish independence produced enough factoids for a 100-question quiz on each month.
Our quiz features several questions on Irish history but also looks beyond to take stock of what the rest of the world was up to at the beginning of the roaring ’20s.
As the latest ’22 draws to a close, how much do you know about the previous one?
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS