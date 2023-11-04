Gardaí seize €2 million worth of cocaine as well as firearms and cannabis in series of raids

MEMBERS OF THE Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) have seized cocaine worth an estimated €2 million as well as one kilo of cannabis and three firearms in a series of searches in Dublin, Kilkenny and Waterford.

Yesterday’s seizures were conducted as part of Operation Tara, gardaí said.

The cocaine was found after gardaí stopped a vehicle in the Finglas area of Dublin yesterday afternoon, while a series of planned searches produced the cannabis, valued at around €20,000, and the three Glock handguns.

Those searches took place in Kilkenny, Waterford, Tallaght and Ashbourne and were assisted by the Garda Dog Unit alongside members of the Divisional Drug Units in Tallaght, Kilkenny and Ashbourne Garda stations.

“During the course of this operation, three Glock handguns, a replica handgun, 28.5 kilogrammes of cocaine (worth approximately €2 million) and 1 kilo of cannabis herb (worth approximately €20,000) were recovered,” a garda statement read.

“Gardaí also recovered a hydraulic drugs press, a quantity of mixing agent, drug-mixing paraphernalia, €18,000 in cash and several communications devices.

“All of the seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis,” the statement said.

Four men (aged 55, 32, 27 and 22) were arrested in relation to drug trafficking and were detained at Garda stations in Dublin and Meath.

Following the operation, the senior officer in charge of organised crime investigations, Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly said:

“This significant intelligence-led operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by colleagues from Dublin, Waterford, Meath and Kilkenny, demonstrates the inextricable link between illegal firearms and the drugs trade.

“We know that these type of deadly weapons are used by organised criminal groups to intimidate, maim and kill. Suppressing access to illegal firearms is an absolute priority for An Garda Síochána.

“I wish to compliment the officers who continue to put themselves in harm’s way, in operations such as this, to protect our communities.”

Investigations are ongoing.