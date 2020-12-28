Quiz: How much do you know about 2021?

DO YOU REMEMBER how eventful 2016 was? What a walk in the park that was compared to 2020.
2021 will hopefully be a little easier for a lot of us – eventually, at least, if the vaccine rollout goes to plan and normality starts seeping into our lives at some point in the latter half.
But for now, let’s get out the crystal ball and stare into the tea leaves, and see how much you already know about what 2021 holds.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (4)