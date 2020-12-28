#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Monday 28 December 2020
Quiz: How much do you know about 2021?

You might know quite a bit already…

By Nicky Ryan Monday 28 Dec 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 11,135 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5299050
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

DO YOU REMEMBER how eventful 2016 was? What a walk in the park that was compared to 2020.

2021 will hopefully be a little easier for a lot of us – eventually, at least, if the vaccine rollout goes to plan and normality starts seeping into our lives at some point in the latter half.

But for now, let’s get out the crystal ball and stare into the tea leaves, and see how much you already know about what 2021 holds.

The sun is due to explode in 2021, wiping out the entire solar system and ending life on Earth as we know it. In which month is this due to happen?
Shutterstock
January
June

October
That's not expected to happen in 2021.
Are Leo and Micheál due to rotate as Taoiseachs next year?
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
They are indeed, the first of five further rotations.
No they're not, it's not due to happen until 2022.

No they're not, but Eamon Ryan will get a quick go for a few days in June.
Fans of hit Netflix series The Crown might be surprised to learn that there is actually a real Queen Elizabeth II, and she is still head of the British throne today. If her good health and resolve to not abdicate continues, February 2021 will mark how many years of her reign?
PA Images
65 (Sapphire Jubilee)
70 (Plantium Jubliee)

69 (Nice)
75 (Diamond Jubliee)
Which of these did the European Parliament vote to do away with by 2021? The plans are still up in the air with no final decision being made.
PA Images
Daylight Savings Time.
A dispensation granted to Ireland along with Cyprus and Malta which allows left-hand traffic.

Blue Flag beach certifications. Instead, it will be based strictly on water quality standards at a national level.
Pet shops.
GB News, a 24-hour news channel, is due to launch in the United Kingdom in 2021. Who has already been announced as a host for a primetime chat show on the station?
Shutterstock
Nigel Farage
Andrew Neil

Dominic Cummings
You're A Star winner Chris Doran
When is Joe Biden due to be sworn in as President of the United States?
PA Images
January 1
January 20

February 1
February 29
Where will the Eurovision Song Contest be held?
Shutterstock
The Netherlands
Israel

Belgium
Nagorno-Karabakh
2021 is a leap year.
Shutterstock
True
False
The United Nations has declared 2021 the year of four separate things - Peace and Trust, Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, Elimination of Child Labour, and what else?
Wikimedia
The International Year of Vaccination
The International Year of Health and Wellbeing

The International Year of Pints
The International Year of Social and Cultural Rejuvenation

The International Year of Fruits and Vegetables
Eastern parts of the United States are due to face a cicada infestation from a periodical brood known as Brood X, which emerge every 17 years.
PA Images
True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are time itself.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a time traveller from 2022 - a lot happens in the meantime so you struggle to remember the finer details.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are just happy for 2020 to be over.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a beautiful, expensive year planner that will be forgotten about by February.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

