Quiz: How much do you know about 2021?

DO YOU REMEMBER how eventful 2016 was? What a walk in the park that was compared to 2020.

2021 will hopefully be a little easier for a lot of us – eventually, at least, if the vaccine rollout goes to plan and normality starts seeping into our lives at some point in the latter half.

But for now, let’s get out the crystal ball and stare into the tea leaves, and see how much you already know about what 2021 holds.

The sun is due to explode in 2021, wiping out the entire solar system and ending life on Earth as we know it. In which month is this due to happen? Shutterstock January June

October That's not expected to happen in 2021. Are Leo and Micheál due to rotate as Taoiseachs next year? Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie They are indeed, the first of five further rotations. No they're not, it's not due to happen until 2022.

No they're not, but Eamon Ryan will get a quick go for a few days in June. Fans of hit Netflix series The Crown might be surprised to learn that there is actually a real Queen Elizabeth II, and she is still head of the British throne today. If her good health and resolve to not abdicate continues, February 2021 will mark how many years of her reign? PA Images 65 (Sapphire Jubilee) 70 (Plantium Jubliee)

69 (Nice) 75 (Diamond Jubliee) Which of these did the European Parliament vote to do away with by 2021? The plans are still up in the air with no final decision being made. PA Images Daylight Savings Time. A dispensation granted to Ireland along with Cyprus and Malta which allows left-hand traffic.

Blue Flag beach certifications. Instead, it will be based strictly on water quality standards at a national level. Pet shops. GB News, a 24-hour news channel, is due to launch in the United Kingdom in 2021. Who has already been announced as a host for a primetime chat show on the station? Shutterstock Nigel Farage Andrew Neil

Dominic Cummings You're A Star winner Chris Doran When is Joe Biden due to be sworn in as President of the United States? PA Images January 1 January 20

February 1 February 29 Where will the Eurovision Song Contest be held? Shutterstock The Netherlands Israel

Belgium Nagorno-Karabakh 2021 is a leap year. Shutterstock True False The United Nations has declared 2021 the year of four separate things - Peace and Trust, Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, Elimination of Child Labour, and what else? Wikimedia The International Year of Vaccination The International Year of Health and Wellbeing

The International Year of Pints The International Year of Social and Cultural Rejuvenation

