Quiz: How much do you know about 2022?

Nothing? Ah you must know something.

By Nicky Ryan Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 10:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

IT IS ALMOST time to welcome another year.

That means it’s also time to dust off your crystal ball, the antique one that lies sitting in a dusty corner of your attic. You’ve been warned time and time again that it is cursed,  you must not use it, that nothing good will ever come from it.

But yet, every year, you are drawn to it. The urge to score 10/10 on The Journal’s quiz about the coming year is simply too great. You can’t overcome it. You make peace with your god, remind your family how much you love them, and head up to the attic.

Gaze into the glass, see what lies ahead, and answer the following questions.

In June 2022, which Irish county is due to be completely detached from the island and jettisoned out to sea?
Shutterstock
Cork
Galway (potentially Mayo too)

Louth
That currently isn't planned for 2022
All going to plan, what will Elizabeth Windsor celebrate in February?
Alamy
Her birthday
Platinum jubilee

Ruby jubilee
Golden jubilee
2022 is the United Nation's International Year of...
Alamy
Rebuilding and Hope
The Future Generation

Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture
Skateboards
How will you celebrate the United Nation's International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture?
Shutterstock
Pet a fish
Visit a fish farm

Take part in some artisanal fishery
None of the above
Where will the Eurovision Song Contest be hosted?
Alamy
Rome
Florence

Turin
Dublin (and not a child washed)
When are Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar due to rotate as Taoiseach?
RollingNews.ie
15 March
15 June

15 September
15 December
Have you noticed yet how similar this quiz is to last year's 'How much do you know about 2021'?
Yes, you're running out of material, aren't you?
No, this quiz is absolutely perfect, well done
What will Emmanuel Macron be getting up to on 24 April?
Alamy
He will be celebrating 75 years of the current French constitution.
He will be visiting Ireland.

He will be taking part in the French presidential election.
That's none of our businesss.
Garth Brooks is playing on which dates in September?
Shutterstock
9, 10, 11, 15, 16
9, 10, 11, 16, 17

3, 4, 5, 6, 7
11, 13, 15, 17, 19
Finally, what is 2022 written in Roman numerals?
Shutterstock
MMXXII
MXXII

MMXXXII
LXIX
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are from the future - 2069, to be exact
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are 2022, with a firm but not perfect knowledge of who you are
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are 2016, the worst year
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are two thousand and late!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are 2023, the year when everything will be perfect and fine
Share your result:

