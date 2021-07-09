#Open journalism No news is bad news

Almost a quarter of a million people are now waiting to sit a driving practical or a theory test

The figures show 105,216 are awaiting the driving test, while 119,253 are waiting for a theory test.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 9 Jul 2021, 6:00 AM
14 minutes ago 164 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5489552
Image: Shutterstock/michaeljung
Image: Shutterstock/michaeljung

NEW STATISTICS HAVE shown that 225,000 are currently on waiting lists for theory and driving tests.

The figures were released as part of a parliamentary question by Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke and include a breakdown of the waiting lists for each test centre. 

Figures released by the Road Safety Authority, show 105,216 people are now waiting for a driving test, while a further 119,253 people are on the theory test list.

The longest queue for a theory test is in Dublin North, where 11,181 are waiting. Outside of the capital, Cork has 6,485 on its waiting list, Carlow has 4,307 people, and Athlone has 2,864 scheduled tests from July to December.

There is a fall off in the number of people due to sit a test over time, with most people scheduled in July and the least scheduled for December.

In terms of the practical driving test, the biggest queues are all in Dublin, with the highest number of people waiting in Tallaght (7,394), followed by Finglas (4,656) and Dun Laoighaire (3,801).  

Outside of Dublin, Cork has 3,555 people waiting and Naas has 3,318.

Darren O’Rourke, a Meath TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, criticised Transport Minister Eamon Ryan for the length of the lists.

“The Minister seems to have been asleep at the wheel for most of the past year. He showed no interest in what was clearly becoming an enormous problem,” he said.

“It’s predominantly young people affected by these delays, which is having a massive impact on their lives.

“The delays are impacting their employment opportunities and will become a major problem for many as they return to college in September. Young people deserve better.

“We need to increase testing and theory testing capacity immediately. This should include the fast-track recruitment of staff, longer opening hours, and the establishment of pop-up centres where necessary.”

