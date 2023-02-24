24 new judges will be appointed in Ireland this year

TWENTY FOUR new judges are to be appointed this year, the Department of Justice has said.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris secured Government approval for the new judges to help increase access to justice, support the establishment of a Planning and Environment Court and dedicated Family Courts, and to clear Covid backlogs.

Harris intends to appoint an initial tranche of 24 judges this year, with a further 20 new judges following the implementation of “reforms and efficiencies”.

This will ultimately increase the overall number of judges from 173 to 217.

The decision comes following Government approval earlier this week to publish the report of the Judicial Planning Working Group.

The group was established in 2021 by Minister Helen McEntee to bring bring a strategic focus to planning the number and type of judges required to ensure the efficient administration of justice in Ireland over the next five years.

Harris announced the planned appointment of the extra judges at the Chief Justice’s Access to Justice Conference in Dublin Castle this morning.

“Having an efficient courts system that provides timely access to justice is of central importance to society,” the Minister said.

“The courts exist to protect our rights and uphold the rule of law, and at some point we are all likely to have reason to interact with the courts system. When we do, it is important that we experience an efficient, fair and timely service that is equally accessible to all.”