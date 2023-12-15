25 people have presented to the Refugee Council offices since accommodation ran out

AT LEAST 25 people have presented to the offices of the Irish Refugee Council since the state ran out of accommodation seeking support, the chief executive has said.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland today, Nick Henderson said the people who are presenting to the council have voiced concerns over their safety and are increasingly running out of methods to stay safe on the streets in Dublin.

Henderson told the programme that over the last 18 months the group has seen the refugee population face a “very difficult” accommodation situation, that has been hampered by the state running out of available accommodation and the riots in Dublin three weeks ago.

He said that of the 25 people who’ve presented to them in the last 10 days, one of them had been chased and robbed of their shoes, while others have said they “feel unsafe” and have been moving around the city to stay safe and to avoid having their belongings stolen.

As of today, it has been 11 days since the Department of Integration announced the state had run out of accommodation for all new entrants to the county and presented to the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS).

Advertisement

The department said while it would continue to prioritise accommodating families, it would be directing others to present to charitable day services in the country in order to receive clothing, sleeping bags and tents.

The Government has since introduced measures to increase the living expenses given to the cohort by €75, bringing the total to €113.80 per week.

However, Henderson has said that this support package is not enough to justify the state breaching their own domestic and international obligations to house people presenting to the country seeking asylum.

Henderson said: “We don’t believe this is a lawful situation and we don’t believe that the package of support given to people is sufficient enough to meet people’s needs and certainly not to meet people’s safety.”

Figures given to The Journal by the Department of Integration said, on 8 December, that 83 people have presented to IPAS and the department and have not been accommodated.

Latest reported figures, by RTÉ News this morning, suggest that this number is now closer to 150 people. Henderson believes the figure could be closer to 200 in the comings days.