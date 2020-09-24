Gardaí seize €3.5 million worth of cocaine in north Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €3.5 million worth of suspected cocaine in north Dublin this afternoon.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) conducted a search at a location in Swords, Dublin, where they found the drugs.

The drugs were hidden in a fruit container.

One man, aged 33, was arrested and is currently being held at Swords Garda Station.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads Organised and Serious Crime said: “Participation by a number of sections within An Garda Síochána with assistance provided by Customs Revenue Service in this operation, has resulted in another significant seizure of a substance believed to be cocaine, which prevents further damage being inflicted within our communities.”