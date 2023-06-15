Additional 300 taxi permits for Dublin Airport to be issued this summer

AN EXTRA 300 taxi permits to operate at Dublin Airport have been issued to make it easier for passengers to get to and from the airport this summer, daa has said.

In a statement today, the daa said the 20% increase in the number of taxi permits in circulation is one of several interventions it is making, with the aim of improving standards for passengers.

Daa charges €300 for a yearly taxi permit.

This comes after the daa last month asked the public to use buses, taxis or get a lift to the airport after all its car parks sold out.

Daa said it has also worked with transport providers to increase the number of active bus routes serving the airport this summer by 15%.

Dublin Airport is working with bus operators with a view to adding a further 80 daily services over the coming months, subject to licensing and operational resources.

“We’ve increased the number of taxi permits and bus options for passengers because we understand that being able to get to and from and the airport in a fast and reliable manner is a key part of the airport experience,” daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said.

“With passenger numbers now back at pre-pandemic levels, we want to make sure passenger have plenty of compelling travel options,” Jacobs said.

“Dublin Airport is the largest public transport hub in Ireland and is now connected to 30 counties across the Island of Ireland by bus, with frequent services serving Dublin’s main railway stations, including Heuston, Connolly, and Pearse stations.”

‘Myth’

Speaking before the Oireachtas Transport Committee yesterday, Jacobs said it is a “myth” that passengers cannot get car parking at Dublin Airport and the media has created “drama” over the issue.

Jacobs said car parking spaces are available in July and August for customers who wish to book them today. He also defended the price of parking at the airport.

“Long term car park spaces are capped at €15 per day,” Jacobs said.

“Hundreds of thousands of bookings were made this summer for as little €8 a day. I think it’s a bit of a myth that it’s really, really expensive. There is also a bit of a myth now that you can’t get a car park space.

“If you’re dropping or picking up someone from the airport this weekend we have spaces reserved for dropping and picking up of passengers. It’s a much more calm and well operated situation when it comes to car parking. I don’t think it’s the drama that has been portrayed in the media.”