Over 370 homes set to be built on the former Greenpark Racecourse in Limerick

MORE THAN 370 new homes are to be built on the site of the former Greenpark Racecourse, Dock Road, Limerick, which previously hosted visits by the late Pope John Paul II in 1979, and US President John F Kennedy in 1963.

Plans for the construction of 371 homes, comprising 157 two-storey houses, 76 duplex units, and 138 apartments, were given the green light by An Bord Pleanála, it emerged today.

The development, by Voyager Property Ltd, will include a childcare facility; communal green spaces; car park spaces including electric vehicle charge points; as well as walking and cycling lanes.

John Keane, managing director at Voyager, said the development could not come sooner for those seeking to break through the current housing crisis.

“At a time of national housing crisis, the welcome news from An Bord Pleanála regarding Greenpark represents a significant milestone in the development of this site and for the provision of homes in Limerick city, and we look forward to working closely with Limerick City and County Council and other stakeholders in the development of much needed housing in our city,” said Keane.

“This news is phase one in the development of this strategically important site. We hope that current consultation regarding the draft Limerick Development Plan 2022 – 2028 will lead to an outcome that will allow this site to realise its full potential, with a priority focus in providing much needed housing for Limerick”, he added.

Voyager said that the site has the potential to provide “circa 900 new affordable homes in the near term”.

The Greenpark lands, represent a strategically located site in close proximity to the city and aims to encourage footfall into Limerick city centre which is undergoing a facelift that includes the redevelopment of the city’s main thoroughfare O’Connell Street is continuing.

A €30 million interactive world rugby experience is also on track to open its doors on O’Connell Street in the Autumn.

Financed by a charity bale entity owned by billionaire horse racing owner and philanthropist JP McManus, and fronted by Irish rugby forwards coach and former Munster rugby star Paul O’Connell, the 2,787sq m (30,000 sq ft) “state-of-the-art” rugby experience will employ 50 staff.

Voyager has reached agreement in principle to transfer 37 units on the Greenpark site to Limerick City and County Council for social and affordable housing.

The former Greenpark Racecourse closed in 1999 and moved to Greenmount in Patrickswell.

Greenpark was also where Irish Olympian John Treacy won gold at the World Cross County Championship in 1979.