Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 20 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
486
0
31 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARRESTED: A detective garda has been arrested as part of a corruption investigation focused on the alleged passing of information to an organised crime group. 

2. #URANTSETSEG TSERENDORJ: There is no statutory basis for sentence reviews in cases of children found guilty of committing serious crimes and the area is “crying out for legislation”, the Central Criminal Court has heard. 

3. #LAYOFFS: Google’s parent company Alphabet plans to cut around 12,000 jobs, which is more than 6% of its global workforce.

4. #RIP: Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have led tributes to US musician David Crosby, who was described as the “glue that held us together as our vocals soared”.

5. #TANKS: Ukraine has urged Western allies to deliver tanks to Ukraine at a key defence conference in Germany, although the Kremlin denied the weapons would change anything on the battlefield.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS