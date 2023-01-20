EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARRESTED: A detective garda has been arrested as part of a corruption investigation focused on the alleged passing of information to an organised crime group.

2. #URANTSETSEG TSERENDORJ: There is no statutory basis for sentence reviews in cases of children found guilty of committing serious crimes and the area is “crying out for legislation”, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

3. #LAYOFFS: Google’s parent company Alphabet plans to cut around 12,000 jobs, which is more than 6% of its global workforce.

4. #RIP: Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have led tributes to US musician David Crosby, who was described as the “glue that held us together as our vocals soared”.

5. #TANKS: Ukraine has urged Western allies to deliver tanks to Ukraine at a key defence conference in Germany, although the Kremlin denied the weapons would change anything on the battlefield.