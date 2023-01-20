Garda detective arrested on suspicion of passing information to criminal group

A DETECTIVE GARDA has been arrested as part of a corruption investigation focused on the alleged passing of information to an organised crime group.

A garda spokesperson said that the detective, based in the Dublin area, was arrested earlier this week and questioned.

“As part of an ongoing investigation by the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit into the alleged unauthorised disclosure of Garda information to a third-party or parties, a Dublin-based member of An Garda Síochána was arrested earlier this week at a Dublin Garda Station.

“They were later released without charge. The member of An Garda Síochána is currently suspended,” the spokesperson said.

Sources have said that a second detective garda, who is also suspended, met with investigators to be questioned in recent weeks but was not arrested.

The investigation is part of a broader probe into how organised crime groups received information about garda operations targeting their members.

Previously, as part of the investigation, the homes and workplaces of a number of gardaí and also members of the public linked to the gardaí, were searched.

Following those searches a number of gardaí were suspended from duty.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.