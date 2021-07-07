The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESS The Department of Education said hoardings were erected outside a Rathmines building to facilitate works ahead of the Leaving Cert. However, emails released to The Journal through the Freedom of Information Act show an official asked for the porch to be blocked up to prevent a homeless person moving in.

2. #CUCKOO FUNDS The Taoiseach has been criticised for introducing a “sneaky amendment” to legislation. The tabled change allows funds to avoid a 10% stamp duty if they lease back houses to the State for social housing.

3. #HAITI Looking internationally, president of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated in his home. He was killed after a group of unidentified people attacked his residence and the first lady, Martine Moise, is currently in hospital. It comes amid growing instability in the country.

4. #TRAFFIC Back in Dublin, the traffic-free trial of Capel Street and Parliament Street has been extended into late August. The two streets will be closed to vehicles on weekend evenings for an additional six weeks.

5. #VACCINES The Covid-19 vaccine registration portal opened today for people aged 30-34. The registration for the cohort was originally planned for Friday, but it was announced yesterday that it would be moved up to today.