Wednesday 7 July 2021
Capel St and Parliament St to stay traffic-free on weekend evenings for another six weeks

A traffic-free trial on the two Dublin streets has been extended until late August.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 4:08 PM
292 Views 2 Comments
Outdoor dining on Capel Street
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Outdoor dining on Capel Street
Outdoor dining on Capel Street
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE TRAFFIC-FREE trial of Capel Street and Parliament Street has been extended for an additional six weeks.

Dublin City Council has confirmed that the two streets, as well as sections of some surrounding roads, will continue to be pedestrianised on weekend evenings until the end of August.

The trial originally began on 11 June and was due to end next week, but will instead remain active until 29 August.

During the trial, the streets are closed to vehicles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 6.30pm to 11.30pm.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland said the council has received “overwhelmingly positive feedback from the public since the trial first began”.

“Businesses and their customers alike have enjoyed the space to dine out and pedestrians have enjoyed the extra space to walk around at their ease,” Gilliland said.

“It therefore makes perfect sense that it should continue, particularly given the uncertainty around indoor dining,” she said.

“I would encourage people to pop in and check it out if you haven’t done so already. There’s a great atmosphere in our City.”

Capel Street and Parliament Street are largely lined with restaurants and bars, where the empty roads have been used to facilitate outdoor dining.

Access for local residents will be maintained and there is no disruption to Luas services, the council said.

Bus diversions are continuing for buses that usually stop on Parliament Street.

Several other streets are partly traffic-free during the trial, including Parnell Street from Ryders Row to Capel Street and Little Britain Street from Campbell’s Court to Capel Street.

Mary Street is traffic-free between Jervis Lane Upper to Capel Street, as well as Mary Street Little from Anglesea Row to Capel Street and Mary’s Abbey from Aran Street to Capel Street.

Strand Street and Strand Street Little are included from Jervis Street and Aran Street respectively to Capel Street, while in Temple Bar, Essex Gate is traffic-free from Exchange Street to Parliament Street, and Essex Street East from Sycamore Street to Parliament Street.

Lauren Boland
