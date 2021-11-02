The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COP26: Ireland “accepts” the obligation for richer countries to support nations most acutely impacted by climate change, the Taoiseach has said in his national statement to the COP26 summit.
2. #PAY STUDENT NURSES: Around 200 people gathered outside Leinster House in support of better pay and conditions for student nurses.
3. #IRISH CATTLE: The Taoiseach said the country’s cattle population should “remain stable” after Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said that cattle could be slaughtered earlier in their lifespan to help achieve a reduction in methane emissions.
4. #LONDON: Two Met police officers have pleaded guilty to sharing photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp.
5. #MEDIA: A levy on streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime should be introduced to fund independent Irish productions, a Dáil committee has recommended.
