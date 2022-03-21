The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: At least six people were killed in the overnight bombing of a shopping centre in Kyiv as the EU condemned ‘war crimes’ carried out on civilians in Ukraine.

2. #COVID CASES: Public health officials reported 24,737 new PCR-confirmed cases and 39,217 positive antigen tests since last Wednesday.

3. #CRASH: A plane carrying 132 people crashed in southern China, with state media reporting it led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.

4. #ARREST: A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the death of Sandra Boyd who was shot dead at her home in Finglas on Saturday.

5. #RENEWABLES: Eamon Ryan announced details of a Maritime Area Consent regime to lead to the development of the first offshore wind farms around the Irish coast.