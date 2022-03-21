The 5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #UKRAINE: At least six people were killed in the overnight bombing of a shopping centre in Kyiv as the EU condemned ‘war crimes’ carried out on civilians in Ukraine.
2. #COVID CASES: Public health officials reported 24,737 new PCR-confirmed cases and 39,217 positive antigen tests since last Wednesday.
3. #CRASH: A plane carrying 132 people crashed in southern China, with state media reporting it led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.
4. #ARREST: A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the death of Sandra Boyd who was shot dead at her home in Finglas on Saturday.
5. #RENEWABLES: Eamon Ryan announced details of a Maritime Area Consent regime to lead to the development of the first offshore wind farms around the Irish coast.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS