Coronavirus: 24,737 new PCR-confirmed cases and 39,217 positive antigen tests reported since Wednesday

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 4,024 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also reported 5,067 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus yesterday, as well as 4,787 PCR-confirmed cases on Saturday.

Advertisement

There were 5,628 on Friday and 5,231 on Thursday, St Patrick’s Day.

This brings the total number of PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Thursday to 24,737.

In addition, there were 8,322 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE website on Wednesday, 6,313 on Thursday, 6,774 on Friday, 7,177 on Saturday and 10,631 yesterday.

This brings the combined total of positive antigens reported since Wednesday to 39,217.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Combining the two figures leads to an overall total of 63,954 cases of Covid-19 being reported since last Wednesday.

As of 8am today, 1,308 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 49 are in ICU.