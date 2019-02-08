The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GUILTY: Retired surgeon Michael Shine has been found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over a period of three decades.

2. #DARNDALE: A man has been killed after being shot multiple times in Dublin this morning.

3. #HARRIS: An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he has “total confidence” in Health Minister Simon Harris after it was revealed that Harris knew about cost overruns at the National Children’s Hospital last August.

4. #SENTENCED: The leader of the so-called New IRA in Dublin has been jailed for life for the murder of another dissident republican almost six years ago.

5. #STORM ERIK: A Status Yellow weather warning for all of Ireland is in place as Storm Erik blows across the country, with high winds and rain forecast.