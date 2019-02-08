This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades

Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the matter until 22 February next for sentencing.

By Brion Hoban Friday 8 Feb 2019, 4:26 PM
10 minutes ago 704 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4484479
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A RETIRED SURGEON has been found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over a period of three decades.

Michael Shine (86) of Ballsbridge, Dublin had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to thirteen charges of indecent assault committed during medical examinations at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth and at two private clinics in Drogheda on dates between 1971 to 1992.

On day 17 of the trial a jury of two women and eight men returned guilty verdicts, having deliberated for after just over six hours.

Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the matter until 22 February next for sentencing and remanded Shine on bail until that date.

During the trial, the first complainant told the court that Shine groped his genitals during two appointments in 1988 following surgery on his finger when he was aged 15. He said that during the first examination Shine rested his head on his chest and that his breathing became more intense and “creepy, to be honest”.

Another man said that Shine prevented his father from being present for an examination following surgery on his testicles in 1985 when he was aged 13. He said that Shine placed his hand on his penis during the exam and began to move his foreskin up and down.

A third witness said he attended hospital due to tearing his foreskin during sexual intercourse when he was aged 15.

The man said that during an examination on his injury, Shine began to masturbate his penis up and down for five to ten minutes, ending with him squeezing its top.

The fourth complainant in the case said that he was hit by a car during the summer of 1972 when he was aged 14 and that he required surgery on his right knee. He said that Shine would come to his room in the evening to play chess with him during his stay in hospital.

The man said that during a follow-up appointment Shine began “playing with” and “fondling” his genitals and stroking his penis, telling him that “you could tell a lot this way”. He said he did not think that Shine ever examined his knee.

A fifth man said that Shine inserted a gloved finger into his anus and his other hand began “palpating” his genitals during an examination in 1974 when he was aged around 11. He said that afterwards Shine patted him on the head and told him he was a “good boy”.

The man said that during a later stay in hospital Shine would examine his wound from surgery and that every time he did so he would go on to “palpate” his penis and scrotum. He said that Shine did this every day up until the day he was discharged from hospital.

A sixth man said that Shine performed surgery on his appendix at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in 1971 when he was aged 13. He said that during a follow-up examination Shine began fondling his testicles and stroking his penis, saying that he needed to check that nothing was damaged.

The final complainant in the case said that Shine took his penis in his hand and began to masturbate it during an examination in 1975 when he was aged 13. He said that this continued for around 10 to 15 minutes.

Shine denied doing anything improper during examinations with any of the complainants and said he has “no memory whatsoever” of ever treating any of them. He also said that he never played chess.

Judge Nolan thanked the jury for their attendance and for doing their duty.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brion Hoban

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    55,961  62
    2
    		Sky News poll shows Brexit has damaged UK's reputation for majority of Irish people
    55,784  99
    3
    		Number of national parks to temporarily close as Storm Erik to hit country tomorrow
    52,765  13
    Fora
    1
    		Video creation platform VidMob fled London for Dublin - and not just because of Brexit
    330  0
    2
    		As it plots an expansion, the Digital Hub has been ordered to pay up for sitting on vacant land
    307  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    35,909  143
    2
    		'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    34,557  23
    3
    		Farrell returns, hearts and minds to be won and more talking points from Ireland's XV to face Scotland
    27,669  77
    DailyEdge
    1
    		There have been many awful takes on the Liam Neeson situation, but Michelle Rodriguez's might just be the worst
    22,007  14
    2
    		The nation is completely in love with Dan from Dublin after last night's First Dates Ireland
    13,658  0
    3
    		Jemima Kirke was well and truly shook when she realised she had to film sex scenes with Jamie Dornan
    5,428  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears
    Leader of so-called New IRA in Dublin given life sentence for murder of dissident republican
    HSE
    CervicalCheck writes to 4,300 women affected by lab error offering them repeat smear test
    CervicalCheck writes to 4,300 women affected by lab error offering them repeat smear test
    Government accused of delivering budget 'under false pretences' and knowing of children's hospital overrun
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    HEALTH
    Varadkar has 'total confidence' in health minister Harris over children's hospital overrun
    Varadkar has 'total confidence' in health minister Harris over children's hospital overrun
    'Omnishambles': Call for Harris to be fired over children's hospital overrun but he says he 'behaved appropriately'
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    GARDAí
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    Gardaí arrest two men suspected of involvement in bogus charity collections
    Gardaí targeting west Dublin criminals seize bagful of cannabis after stopping car in Longford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie