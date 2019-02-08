Storm Erik set to bring gale force winds and prolonged rain throughout the country

AS STORM ERIK closes in on Ireland, the country can today expect high winds, with stormy conditions in western and northern counties as the storm moves north.

If you’ve been travelling to work this morning, you may have already noticed the storm-force winds outside your bus window.

The weekend is set to bring rain, and get pretty cold, but we can also expect some proper winter sunshine in the mix.

Heavy rain in the east will clear this morning, making way for blustery showers and brighter intervals throughout the day.

Temperatures will be between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius, with gale force south-westerly winds, and some “damaging gusts” in parts of the west and north, according to Met Eireann.

This evening will stay stormy and windy with widespread showers, and the possibility of longer spells of rain in areas. Minimum temperatures will be 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.

The Dublin forecast is for strong gale force southwest winds, with outbreaks of rain clearing throughout the morning.

Tonight will be very windy, with some bright spells and more blustery showers.

The Irish Coast Guard has warned the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, harbour walls and promenades during the conditions.

The weekend

Winds will gradually abate on Saturday, with sun and scattered showers; mainly in Ulster and Northern Connacht. Southern counties may see rain later in the day. There will be high temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Saturday night will get very cold, with temperatures between 0 and – 3 degrees Celsius, and some rain and sleet expected. This will largely clear into Sunday, but with temperatures remaining low, and some sunny spells.