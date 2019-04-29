The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: A jury has been sworn in at the Courts of Criminal Justice as two 14-year-old boys go on trial for the murder of Ana Kriegel, who was killed in May last year.

2. #IRA: The victim of an alleged IRA member who raped two teenage boys at a “republican safe house” two decades ago said his dream life was in “tatters” from the moment the man entered his house.

3. #NAGP: The president and the national council of the National Association of General Practitioners have announced their resignations, citing “grave concerns with regards to the governance of the organisation”.

4. #TRIAL: The jury in the trial of Patrick Quirke (50), who is charged with murdering his alleged love rival Bobby Ryan and hiding his body in an underground tank, has resumed its deliberations.

5. #ELECTION: The Irish Freedom Party has breached election laws by accepting donations for political purposes despite not being correctly registered to do so.

