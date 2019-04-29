Jury sworn in as two teenage boys go on trial for murder of Ana Kriegel in Lucan

A JURY HAS been sworn in at the Courts of Criminal Justice as two 14-year-old boys go on trial for the murder of Ana Kriegel in May last year.

One pleaded not guilty to the murder and aggravated sexual assault of Ana. The other was charged with one count of murder to which he also pleaded not guilty.

The accused each sat with a guardian during the first day’s hearing.

The schoolgirl’s body was discovered last May at a disused farmhouse, three days after she was reported missing.

Judge Paul McDermott warned the prospective jury that the trial will hear details relating to alleged sexual aggravated assault and murder of a minor.

He said: “The charges involve young people and perhaps that makes it more upsetting than other cases of this kind. The nature of the evidence will also be of a nature as to cause upset.”

Both boys were aged 13 when the alleged offences occurred.

Under Children’s Court rules, the accused can sit with a guardian. Barristers as well as other legal professionals do not wear their traditional clothing.

The trial is being held in camera due to the ages of the accused. Members of the public are unable to attend. The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.