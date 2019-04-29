This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Love rivals murder trial: Jury enters fifth day of deliberations

Patrick Quirke has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 29 Apr 2019, 2:16 PM
Patrick Quirke arrives at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE JURY IN the trial of a 50-year-old farmer charged with murdering his alleged love rival, and hiding his body in an underground tank, have resumed their deliberations.

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight.

Mr Ryan went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am. His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013.

The prosecution claims that Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Lowry (52), while the defence contends the prosecution has failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jury of six men and six women have been deliberating for more than twelve hours. Justice Eileen Creedon sent them to lunch and asked them to return this afternoon.

In her charge to the jury last week, Justice Creedon told them that they must not by influenced by emotion, sympathy, anger or disgust, and must treat circumstantial evidence against the accused with care.  

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

Eoin Reynolds

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie