The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SKY HIGH: The average cost of renting a property in Dublin is now over €2,000 a month.

2. #DUNDRUM: The family of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death in Dublin on Friday night have thanked the public for their support.

3. #SWEDEN: Prosecutors are reopening an inquiry into a rape allegation made against Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange.

4. #CRIME: Gardaí statistics show winter burglaries have dropped 50% in four years.

5. #RIP: Hollywood icon Doris Day has died, aged 97.