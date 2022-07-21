The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19 US President Joe Biden has contracted Covid-19, but is said to only be experiencing mild symptoms.

2. #SPEED CAMERAS Gardaí have identified 62 new areas for mobile speed monitoring cameras across 23 counties.

3. #UNHAPPY BACKBENCHERS Multiple Fianna Fáil backbenchers have reacted angrily to comments made by Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Japan where he shrugged off their concerns about the party, saying that voters would not thank them for “naval-gazing” during a cost-of-living crisis.

4. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank is to raise its interest rate by 0.5%, the first hike in over a decade, amid fears of a gas supply cut cloud economic outlook in the Eurozone.

5. #NI ASSEMBLY The Stormont Assembly is set to be recalled next Tuesday as MLAs seek to appoint a speaker after several failed attempts.