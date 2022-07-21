Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 21 July 2022
Advertisement

Stormont to be recalled next week in latest attempt to elect speaker

Currently, the Assembly is unable to function as the DUP have blocked the election of a new speaker.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 3:53 PM
39 minutes ago 849 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5822820
This is the fourth attempt to restart Stormont since the May elections
Image: PA
This is the fourth attempt to restart Stormont since the May elections
This is the fourth attempt to restart Stormont since the May elections
Image: PA

STORMONT IS SET to be recalled next week in the latest attempt to elect a speaker for the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The recall petition, brought forward by the SDLP, received enough support to bring MLAs back to Stormont next Tuesday.

Currently, the Assembly is unable to function as the DUP have blocked the election of a new speaker due to their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP are also refusing to reenter the power sharing Executive, with party leader Jeffrey Donaldson saying they will only do so when the UK Government’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill becomes law.

The SDLPs recall petition was partially brought forward for a cost-of-living motion by the party, with MLA Matthew O’Toole calling for Stormont to return.

“People and families across Northern Ireland are experiencing the most severe cost of living crisis in living memory. At a time when working households are facing a real emergency, there is no justification for those continuing to hold our democratic institutions to ransom for their own cheap political games,” said O’Toole.

O’Toole called for Donaldson to “make his mind up” on whether or not the DUP would be returning now that the Protocol Bill has passed through the House of Commons in Westminster.

“He cannot keep speaking out of both sides of his mouth when it comes to the restoration of the Assembly and the Executive. The SDLP is challenging his integrity as a political leader and his party’s commitment to respecting the result of May’s election.”

The SDLP are set to nominate MLA Patsy McGlone for the position of speaker, and have called for the DUP to support the nomination of a speaker.

Previous attempts to restart the executive have failed, with the most recent attempt by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll not succeeding.

Due to the DUP’s opposition, alongside a speaker, both the first and deputy first ministers are unable to be nominated and the power sharing executive cannot be restored.

The executive itself collapsed in early February after the resignation of DUP First Minister Paul Givan and has operated in a caretaker capacity since its collapse.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie