Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan reportedly set to announce resignation

NORTHERN IRELAND FIRST Minister Paul Givan is expected to announce his resignation by the end of the week, potentially later today, a senior DUP source said.

It’s understood that senior Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) figures are meeting later today to confirm the timing of Givan’s resignation statement.

The development was first reported by BBC’s Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, which said Givan’s DUP will release a statement detailing his resignation this afternoon.

It is not clear whether the First Minister will stand down immediately or announce his resignation for a later date.

If he does resign it would also trigger the resignation of Deputy First Minister, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill, due to Northern Ireland’s power-sharing arrangements.

In those circumstances, other ministers in the administration could still remain in place. However, the Executive could not take any significant decisions.

That would prevent the coalition from agreeing a three-year budget – a spending plan that is currently out for public consultation.

It comes as the DUP’s Agricultural Minister Edwin Poots ordered his permanent secretary to stop checks on agricultural goods at Northern Ireland ports at midnight last night.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the decision to halt Northern Ireland Protocol checks would be a “breach of international law”.

Givan was installed as First Minister last June following the ousting of Arlene Foster. He was nominated for the position by then DUP leader Edwin Poots, who broke precedent in deciding to not take the first minister job himself, electing to stay on as agriculture minister.

Poots was subsequently deposed as DUP leader following an internal party revolt over his decision to proceed with nominating Givan.

Additional reporting from Céimin Burke