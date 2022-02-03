Confusion over agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports after deadline passes

UK Border Force officers at the NI Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Northern Ireland Point of Entry site on Milewater Road in Belfast at the Port of Belfast.

UK Border Force officers at the NI Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Northern Ireland Point of Entry site on Milewater Road in Belfast at the Port of Belfast.

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT’S Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, has said that his officials will not get involved in the dispute over the implementation of agri-food checks.

DUP minister Edwin Poots, whose officials are responsible for carrying out Northern Ireland Protocol checks, said he had ordered his permanent secretary to stop them at midnight last night.

It remains unclear whether the senior civil servant in his department, Anthony Harbinson, will comply with the order.

Late last night, a spokesman for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) refused to confirm if the order would be carried out.

It may only become clear once the first ferries arrive at the port this morning.

This morning, speaking on ITV television, Lewis said it was a matter for Northern Irish officials.

“Obviously this is a matter for the Northern Ireland Executive, it is something that is within their legal remit, obviously we will be looking at the outworkings has taken, exactly what the legal advice is that Edwin has taken, but one of the frustrations is, this I have to say is something we’ve been saying to the European Union for some time, was the kind of thing that we could see happening.

“It’s exactly the sort of thing that we have been warning about in terms of the stability of the executive and the decisions the Executive ministers will take in order to make sure that products can move from Great Britain to Northern Ireland in a way that they always have done,” he said.

DUP rivals at Stormont insist the civil service has a duty to comply with Stormont’s legal obligations to carry out the checks under the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Poots said legal advice he had sought on the issue supported his view that he was entitled to stop the checks.

A spokesman for Edwin Poots’ department said: “The minister has received senior counsel advice and has issued an instruction on that basis.”

Asked whether officials would comply with Poots’ direction and whether hauliers should expect checks to be carried out today, the Daera spokesman said: “Nothing further to add.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said the decision to halt Northern Ireland Protocol checks would be a “breach of international law”.

“If a political decision is taken by a minister in Northern Ireland to stop all checks in ports on goods coming across the Irish Sea, coming into Northern Ireland, that is effectively a breach of international law.

“And I would remind everybody that the protocol is part of an international agreement.

“It was agreed and ratified by the UK and the EU. And its implementation is not only part of an international treaty, but it is part of international law.

“And so to deliberately frustrate obligations under that treaty I think would be a very serious matter indeed.

“It’s essentially playing politics with legal obligations. And I certainly hope that it doesn’t happen, as has been threatened.”

While he did not name Mr Poots or the DUP, Mr Coveney said he suspected the move was “far more about politics than it is an effort to try and find compromise”.

He told the Seanad: “We should also put on the record that the protocol was designed and conceived and agreed to protect the Good Friday Agreement at the time, in the context of the fallout on this island of Brexit, and all its dimensions fully recognise the constitutional position of Northern Ireland as set out in the Good Friday Agreement.”

Some of the checks at ports have been delegated to local council staff while UK Border Force personnel also have a presence at the facilities. It is unclear what would happen to their roles if the Daera staff withdrew.

The move comes after he last week failed to secure the wider approval of the Stormont Executive to continue checks on agri-food produce arriving in Northern Ireland from Britain.

The minister argues that in the absence of Executive approval he no longer has legal cover to continue the documentary checks and physical inspections.

His bid to seek a ministerial vote at the Executive last week was branded a stunt by other parties.

They insist the Executive has already agreed that Poots’ department has responsibility for carrying out the checks and he does not have the authority to halt processes that are required under the Withdrawal Agreement, an international treaty.

Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill branded the move a stunt.

She said the DUP move is motivated by poor opinion poll performances ahead of May’s scheduled Assembly election.

“This stunt is an attempt by the DUP to unlawfully interfere with domestic, and international law,” she tweeted.

“DUP fixated on their own priorities, which are clearly at odds with where the wider community is at.

“Health, Jobs, Housing, Cost of living crisis is where the rest of us are focused.”

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to speak to the European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic today, the spokesperson added.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor.