Friday 16 December 2022
1. #LEBANON Four Irish military investigators are travelling to Lebanon tomorrow following the fatal attack on Irish troops, with the repatriation of the body of Private Seán Rooney not yet finalised.

2. #HUTCH TRIAL Ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has told the Special Criminal Court that his 62-year-old mother and his children have received death threats since he decided to turn State’s witness and give evidence against his former co-accused Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

3. #TWITTER The social media giant has suspended accounts of more than a half-dozen journalists who had been writing about the company and its new owner Elon Musk.

4. #COLD SNAP Last night was officially the coldest night of the year so far as temperatures plunged as low as almost -9 degrees in some areas

5. #HSE HEAD The head of Tusla, Bernard Gloster, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of the HSE and is set to start in the role next spring.

