1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #RED SEA Global shipping firm Maersk is suspending routes through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea until further notice after one of its ships was attacked. 

2. #MISSING CHILDREN Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said a Garda operation focusing on missing children is being reviewed as Noteworthy reports that 62 asylum-seeking children have disappeared from State care after arriving in Ireland alone.

3. #LEAVING CERT Unions criticised a decision by the State Examinations Commission to hold the Leaving Certificate oral exams during the Easter break again, saying it puts “unecessary” stress on students.  

4. #FORECASTS A new supercomputer based in Iceland should enable Met Éireann to deliver more accurate forecasts at a higher frequency from the spring of 2024, according to the agency’s head forecaster in an interview with The Journal

5. #ROBBERIES 14 people were due before the Courts of Criminal Justice and Swords District Court today for 23 separate charges relating to recent robberies.

Lauren Boland
