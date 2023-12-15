Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
1. #RED SEA Global shipping firm Maersk is suspending routes through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea until further notice after one of its ships was attacked.
2. #MISSING CHILDREN Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said a Garda operation focusing on missing children is being reviewed as Noteworthy reports that 62 asylum-seeking children have disappeared from State care after arriving in Ireland alone.
3. #LEAVING CERT Unions criticised a decision by the State Examinations Commission to hold the Leaving Certificate oral exams during the Easter break again, saying it puts “unecessary” stress on students.
4. #FORECASTS A new supercomputer based in Iceland should enable Met Éireann to deliver more accurate forecasts at a higher frequency from the spring of 2024, according to the agency’s head forecaster in an interview with The Journal.
