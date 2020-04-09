This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 4:51 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NO GO: Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that restrictions on public movement currently in place “are not going to be lifted tomorrow”.

2. #EMERGENCY COVER: A number of doctors will be sent from Dublin to Cavan General Hospital after an outbreak of the coronavirus among staff members increased pressure on the latter facility.

3. #LIQUIDATION: Retailer Debenhams has told its staff that the company will not be reopening its 11 Irish stores after the Covid-19 emergency.

4. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to children’s rights activist and the first chair of the Child and Family Agency, Norah Gibbons, whose death was announced today.

5. #EU CONTROVERSY: Italy’s prime minister Guiseppe Conte has warned that the EU could fail as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as the country finds itself at the centre of a row over how the bloc should help countries affected by the crisis.

