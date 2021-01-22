The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ESSEX: Three men based in Northern Ireland have been jailed for the manslaughter of 39 migrants, who died in an airtight trailer in the UK in October 2019.
2. #FINES: Gardaí have issued 771 fines for non-essential travel since 11 January.
3. #IMPEACHMENT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the US Senate on Monday.
4. #DAWSON STREET: A woman has been arrested after the Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu was accosted by far-right protesters outside the Mansion House.
5. #STATUS YELLOW: Met Éireann has issued a snow/ice warning for the entire country for tomorrow night, following a warning for 12 counties tonight.
